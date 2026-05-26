News to Know for May 26

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and we’re entering the final week of May. Even though summer is still weeks away, the weather says otherwise. Meteorologist Greg Dee says highs will climb back into the 90s today before scattered afternoon showers develop across the area in typical Florida fashion.

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News to Know

Woman charged with battery after kissing Pinellas County deputy: A Georgia woman was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer on Sunday after kissing a Pinellas County deputy, authorities said.



A Georgia woman was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer on Sunday after kissing a Pinellas County deputy, authorities said. Scripps National Spelling Bee guide: How to watch, who the notable spellers are, rules and prizes: The best young spellers in the English language are competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, continuing a more than century-old tradition.

5-year-old Tampa girl diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition

'Pray for Laine': 5-year-old Tampa girl diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition: A five-year-old in Tampa is back home after being hospitalized with encephalitis, a life-threatening inflammation of the brain.



A five-year-old in Tampa is back home after being hospitalized with encephalitis, a life-threatening inflammation of the brain. Plant City man arrested after pedestrian killed in crash, suspected impairment: HCSO: A Plant City man was arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday night near South County Road 39 and Tipton Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps will hit the 90s by midday. Meteorologist Greg Dee says showers will start developing east of the coast at 2 p.m. before moving west.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 26, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Reverse mortgages let older adults access cash from home equity, but interest and loan terms can reduce property value over time. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homeowners to fully understand the terms and responsibilities of reverse mortgages before signing to avoid unexpected costs and loss of equity.

Susan Solves It: Reverse Mortgage Risks

Daly Discoveries

The museum on Water Street in downtown Tampa has a slate of inventive summer camps that give children ages 7 to 11 access to gallery exhibits and behind-the-scenes wonder — all in the name of tying history to pop-culture fandom. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out some of the exhibits.

Tampa Bay History Center hosts summer camps for preteen archaeologists, pirates

Things to Do this Tuesday, May 26