Plant City man arrested after pedestrian killed in crash, suspected impairment: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City man was arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday night near South County Road 39 and Tipton Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 27-year-old Daniel Mariano Jr. changed lanes into the northbound lane and struck a 19-year-old pedestrian crossing the street. Mariano did not stop immediately and was later found several miles from the scene after calling 911.

The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries. Deputies observed signs of impairment and significant damage to Mariano’s truck. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and violation of probation for resisting with violence.