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Plant City man arrested after pedestrian killed in crash, suspected impairment: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City man was arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday night near South County Road 39 and Tipton Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 27-year-old Daniel Mariano Jr. changed lanes into the northbound lane and struck a 19-year-old pedestrian crossing the street. Mariano did not stop immediately and was later found several miles from the scene after calling 911.

The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries. Deputies observed signs of impairment and significant damage to Mariano’s truck. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and violation of probation for resisting with violence.

Three people injured after boat crashes into rocks on Hillsborough River: FWC

A bystander jumped in to help after a 19-foot vessel crashed into rocks near Ignacio Haya Linear Park on Sunday night, sending three people to the hospital.

Three injured in Hillsborough River boat crash near Ignacio Haya Linear Park

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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