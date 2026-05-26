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Woman charged with battery after kissing Pinellas County deputy

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PALM HARBOR, FLA. — A Georgia woman was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer on Sunday after kissing a Pinellas County deputy, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Megan Johnson, 31, who has a Georgia address, had just been arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office female deputy for driving under the influence at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor.

The deputy placed Johnson in her patrol car and reached over to secure he seal belt. That’s when Johnson kissed the left side of the deputy’s face, the report stated.

The deputy was wearing a patrol uniform at the time, identifying her as a deputy sheriff, the affidavit noted. Miller was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer; obstructing without violence and threatening a public servant.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Three people injured after boat crashes into rocks on Hillsborough River: FWC

A bystander jumped in to help after a 19-foot vessel crashed into rocks near Ignacio Haya Linear Park on Sunday night, sending three people to the hospital.

Three injured in Hillsborough River boat crash near Ignacio Haya Linear Park

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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