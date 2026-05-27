News to Know for May 27, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it halfway through the week. It's never too early to start planning your weekend, and since Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see summer-like conditions into the weekend, it wouldn't hurt to find an indoor activity if you're looking to make plans in the afternoon hours.

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News to Know

Temple Terrace meeting focuses on timeline, cost of removing PFAS from city water: The meeting comes after months of concern over PFAS contamination in the city’s water system, a discovery that became public last year.



The meeting comes after months of concern over PFAS contamination in the city’s water system, a discovery that became public last year. Trump administration proposes requiring all federal employees to sign NDAs: The move is the latest attempt by the administration to reshape the federal workforce and crack down on leaks.

WFTS

17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century: Tampa is in the middle of a severe drought, one city leader says is the worst in 50 years, and the drinking water supply is at risk as some residents continue to overuse water despite restrictions meant to protect it.



Tampa is in the middle of a severe drought, one city leader says is the worst in 50 years, and the drinking water supply is at risk as some residents continue to overuse water despite restrictions meant to protect it. Lakeland expands effort to keep grease out of sewer system with new drop-off sites: Lakeland leaders say used cooking oil is causing major clogs in the city’s wastewater system, and they are hoping new drop-off sites will encourage residents to recycle the grease instead.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Hot and humid start to the day. Meteorologist Greg Dee says scattered showers may pop up on the coast before moving east of I-75.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 27, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

New federal student loan borrowing caps could force some graduate students to seek private loans or reconsider school costs. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises students to carefully review borrowing limits, compare program costs, and understand private loan terms before taking on additional debt.

Susan Solves It: Student Loan Caps

Things to Do this Wednesday, May 27