Lakeland expands effort to keep grease out of sewer system with new drop-off sites

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland leaders say used cooking oil is causing major clogs in the city’s wastewater system, and they are hoping new drop-off sites will encourage residents to recycle the grease instead.

Pouring grease down the drain may seem harmless, but it can create big problems underground, including plumbing backups and sewage spills.

James Green, Assistant Manager of Wastewater Collection, says used cooking oil flows directly into the city’s wastewater system, where it cools, hardens, and blocks pipes.

“Grease turns hard over time, and then once it turns hard, it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger. Stuff gets wrapped around it, and once it’s wrapped around it, it acts like a plug,” Green said.

Green told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit, his crews are called out to clear blocked sewer lines daily. The job can take hours and end up costing taxpayers thousands.

“We get several calls every day. We get between 10-15 calls a day to go out and check somebody’s house,” Green said.

To help reduce the problem, the City of Lakeland is expanding its Cooking Oil Recycling Effort (C.O.R.E.). Residents can now bring used oil to eight drop-off locations throughout the city, including the wastewater treatment facility.

“The citizens come out; they take one [jar] home. Let their oil cool down, then they bring it back and drop it off,” said Scott Schofied, industrial pre-treatment tech.

Officials say the oil is then recycled properly and repurposed.

“A company comes out, and they either turn it into animal feed or biofuel,” Green said.

Helping protect both the environment and the City’s sewer system.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.