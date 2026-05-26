Tampa water violations rise amid drought, enforcement, conservation efforts expand

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa water violations have increased nearly 30% compared with last year as drought conditions persist, prompting expanded enforcement and conservation programs.

The city of Tampa said the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Modified Phase III Water Restrictions limit automatic irrigation to one day per week during designated hours. Since Dec. 1, 2025, more than 430 customers have received citations, many in high-use areas where monthly water consumption exceeds 10,000 gallons.

Fines for violating restrictions start at $100. To help residents comply, the Tampa Water Department offers free one-on-one irrigation evaluations, waived reclaimed water connection fees through the end of 2026, Florida-Friendly Landscaping assistance, and free water-saving devices. Customers who complete irrigation evaluations save an average of 5,000 gallons monthly.

The department plans to increase outreach in high-use areas and encourages residents to use water wisely. For questions, residents can contact the Conservation and Efficiency Team at (813) 274-8121 (Option 5) or email SaveWater@tampa.gov.