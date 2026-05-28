News to Know for May 28

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and some of us in the Tampa Bay area are waking up to some rare morning showers. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we could see some rain this afternoon and evening as well, so I'd suggest incorporating a rain jacket into your outfit today.

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News to Know

Arrest made in 1998 sexual battery cold case in Pinellas County: PCSO: A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a 1998 sexual battery case after detectives used genetic genealogy to identify him.



A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a 1998 sexual battery case after detectives used genetic genealogy to identify him. Crisis Center of Tampa Bay discusses protecting kids’ mental health during hurricane season: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and frequently speaks with Clara Reynolds, the CEO and president of The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. WFTS

FDOT opens southbound express lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge: Southbound Interstate 275 motorists can enter the express lanes just north of the bridge, continue across the Howard Frankland Bridge, and remain in the express lanes to continue south on I-275.



Southbound Interstate 275 motorists can enter the express lanes just north of the bridge, continue across the Howard Frankland Bridge, and remain in the express lanes to continue south on I-275. US military conducts another strike against Iran after Trump says Iran is 'negotiating on fumes': U.S. officials said U.S. Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Chance of rain this morning along the coast. Meteorologist Greg Dee says heavier showers will move east toward I-95 before the evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 28 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new federal repayment assistance plan starting July 1 will change student loan payment calculations, extend forgiveness timelines, and replace existing income-driven repayment options. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your finances and repayment strategy now to be ready for required changes when current plans are phased out.

Susan Solves It: Loan Plan Changes

Things to Do this Thursday, May 28