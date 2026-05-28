FDOT opens southbound express lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge

The Florida Department of Transportation opened the new southbound express this morning lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Southbound Interstate 275 motorists can enter the express lanes just north of the

bridge, continue across the Howard Frankland Bridge, and remain in the express

lanes to continue south on I-275.

Drivers can also merge back into the general-use lanes before the 4th Street North exit.

The new express lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are not charging tolls during the ongoing testing phase.

Once testing is complete, tolls will be collected electronically 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using SunPass or any other Florida-compatible transponder. Cash and TOLL-BY-PLATE are not accepted.

The northbound lanes were opened on Wednesday.

In addition, a new 12-foot-wide, barrier-separated shared-use path is now open to pedestrians and cyclists along the north side of the new Howard Frankland Bridge at sunrise. The nearly seven-mile shared-use path features four shaded, sail-adorned overlooks for users to rest and enjoy views overlooking Old Tampa Bay.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, obey the posted speed limit, and remain

alert for construction crews and vehicles, as the area remains an active work

zone.