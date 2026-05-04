News to Know for May 4

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and allow me to be the first, but certainly not the last, to say May the fourth be with you as you start your week. Today is National Star Wars Day, an informal holiday celebrating the franchise. Whether or not you’re a fan, or you're just not quite ready to talk about the Bolts’ loss last night, you can start the week off on a positive note with a fun phrase.

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News to Know

Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley after Game 7: Thunder Alley was jumping off the decibel level Sunday night as more than 2,500 fans crammed together to cheer on the Lightning during game seven.



Thunder Alley was jumping off the decibel level Sunday night as more than 2,500 fans crammed together to cheer on the Lightning during game seven. New jobs data adds pressure to Florida Republicans ahead of midterms: The state’s unemployment rate rose to 4.7% in March, up from 3.6% a year earlier, with 523,000 Floridians out of work. That puts Florida above the national jobless rate.

Lekan Oyekanmi/AP A sign announces Spirit Airlines' shutdown, Saturday, May 2, 2026, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston.

Here’s what to know about Spirit Airlines shutting down — and what to do if you had a flight with the airline: Chris Dell had already paid to go on a cruise next month with her two daughters when she woke up shocked Saturday to learn Spirit Airlines, which they were set to fly with for the trip, had shut down without prior notice.



Chris Dell had already paid to go on a cruise next month with her two daughters when she woke up shocked Saturday to learn Spirit Airlines, which they were set to fly with for the trip, had shut down without prior notice. 'There’s a plane crash right in front of me': Inside the 911 calls that highlight Pasco’s new emergency center: County leaders said the new facility is more than just another call center; it’s a critical backup that could save lives.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 60s with low humidity. Meteorologist Ally Blake says some isolated showers are possible south of Tampa.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Airfare is up more than 7% as overall travel costs rise, with dining and entertainment adding to expenses while hotel prices offer slight relief. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking flights early, limiting how often you eat out while traveling, and looking for categories like hotels where prices may be lower to help offset rising costs.

Susan Solves It: Travel Cost Surge

Bolts' playoff series comes to an end in Game 7

After a thrilling Round 1 series, the Tampa Bay Lightning were knocked out of the quest for the cup in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Montreal.

Montreal broke the 1-1 tie with a little more than eight minutes left in the game and held off the Bolts' comeback attempt to secure the win.

This is the fourth straight season the Lightning have been eliminated in Round 1 after falling two wins short of a Stanley Cup three-peat in 2022.

The Canadiens will face the Buffalo Sabres in the second round, with yesterday's victory marking their first series victory since losing the Stanley Cup Final to Tampa Bay in 2021.

Things to Do this Monday, May 4

Watch the stage adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” featuring the iconic story brought to life through music and performance at the Straz Center.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre Cost: $14

Celebrate Star Wars with themed activities, character appearances, and galactic fun at Armature Works during the May the 4th Be With You event.

When: 5:45 p.m. Where: MOSI - Museum of Science & Innovation Cost: $10

Explore a collection of classic and exotic cars with their hoods open for an up-close look at the engines at the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.

When: 10 a.m. Where: Tampa Bay Automotive Museum Cost: $16



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.