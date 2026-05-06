News to Know for May 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it to the week's halfway point. With the weekend in sight, Meteorologist Greg Dee says while there's a chance we'll see some afternoon showers on Friday, the rest of the weekend should be rain-free. So celebrate your Wednesday by planning some outdoor activities this weekend before summer humidity officially returns.
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News to Know
- Rays stadium debate heats up as Tampa councilman questions city's baseball demand: During a Tampa City Council workshop on the proposed stadium and surrounding development, Councilman Charlie Miranda cast doubt on baseball’s popularity in Florida.
WHO says 3 suspected hantavirus patients evacuated from cruise ship to the Netherlands: The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that three patients with suspected hantavirus cases have been evacuated from an affected cruise ship and are on their way to the Netherlands.
- Lakeland increases stormwater fees, Lake Bonny residents say not enough to prevent flooding: Nearly two years after devastating flooding during Hurricane Milton, Lakeland city leaders are looking ahead to prevent the next disaster.
- Highlands School Board member resigns after moving into wrong district: Nicole Radonski, of Sebring, who represented District 5, resigned from the School Board on Tuesday.
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Today's Weather Outlook
Another mild start with temps in the 60s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see most towns east of I-75 reach the low 90s this afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
A new report finds that booking flights on Fridays and flying on Tuesdays can lead to significant savings for travelers. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking early, especially around holidays, to maximize airfare savings.
Things to Do this Wednesday, May 6
- Taste a variety of local flavors from food trucks at the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta in downtown Tampa.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Lykes Gaslight Square Park
- Cost: Varies
- Bake and share fresh bread while connecting with others at the Focaccia Social.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Keel Farms
- Cost: $30
- Watch a family-friendly screening of “The Incredibles” at the Kids Movie on the Deck event.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Lower Deck
- Cost: Free
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.