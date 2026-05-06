Highlands School Board member resigns after moving into wrong district

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FLA. — A Highlands County School Board member has resigned from her post after announcing that she mistakenly moved into the wrong district.

Nicole Radonski, of Sebring, who represented district 5, resigned from the School Board on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, she explained what had occurred.

“When I was elected, we lived within the district lines. We have since moved and thought we took great care to ensure we stayed in our district. However, we have learned that while our property backs up to District 5, our home resides in District 3. Because of this, I am considered to be in District 3,” she wrote.

She had also planned to run for re-election, but has since withdrawn her candidacy.

“I pray that someone who shares in the local values of this community and has a strong knowledge of our school system will feel led to step up and run and I’m happy to speak with anyone about what the commitment entails,” she wrote.

According to her credentials, Radonski has been an educator for 17 years at elementary and middle schools in Highlands, and two years as a virtual teacher, outside of the district.