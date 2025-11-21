News to Know for Nov. 21

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It’s finally Friday, and Tampa Bay is heading into a packed, fun-filled weekend. With theater shows, sports, and seasonal events across the Bay, there’s plenty to do, and the beautiful weather should stay with us through the weekend. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so get outside and enjoy the weekend before a busy week.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Jason Adams says the warm weather will continue today and through the weekend. Our next cold front looks to arrive Thanksgiving with slightly cooler temperatures behind it.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Friday, November 21, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

It's that time of year again, and if you're preparing to start holiday shopping, one of the first things you should do is set a budget. Susan Solves It looks at advice from financial experts on what to factor into your budget and what you can do to avoid carrying debt from the holidays into the new year.

SSI HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Lightning's comeback led by Nick Paul

The Bolts found themselves in a hole early when the Oilers got on the scoreboard in the first two minutes of Thursday night's game, but Tampa Bay answered with a goal late in regulation from Nick Paul, pushing the game into overtime in his season debut.

Jake Guentzel buried the winning goal 1:43 into overtime and sealed the Bolts' comeback victory.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in the game and had a big save, denying the Oilers a rush chance only seconds before the winning goal.

The Lightning are now 11-7-2 and will travel to play the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Things to Do this Friday, Nov. 20

Decorate a festive set of Thanksgiving‑themed cookies with step‑by‑step guidance at Ellie Mae’s Bakery.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $65

Sip champagne, browse local finds and support scholarship funds at Heads and Tails’ Fifth Annual Sip & Shop.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 4524 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: Free to attend — besides purchases, food or drinks at the bar

Browse local makers, enjoy food trucks and explore Seminole Heights at the Heights Local Market at Common Dialect Brewery.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5023 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.