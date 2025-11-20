Pinellas teacher leads blanket project for hospital in honor of late son

LARGO, Fla. — A teacher in Pinellas County is continuing to head up a project that hits close to the heart while benefiting a local hospital.

For Betsy Mauro, this community service project isn’t just about making blankets.

"Our goal has always been to get enough for all of the hospital, but especially the oncology wing,” said Mauro, a math teacher at Pinellas Preparatory Academy in Largo.

The project is also in honor of family.

“Back in 2010, my oldest son, Chris, was diagnosed with leukemia,” said Mauro. “When he was going through treatments, a friend of my husband gave us a two-sided fleece blanket. That blanket went to every doctor visit, every hospital stay.”

That inspired her to bring the project into her classroom.

"Chris unfortunately passed away ten years ago,” she said. “We weren’t able to save him, but the doctors gave us five and a half extra years with him, and this is my way of honoring him and bringing back to the community and the hospital that tried so hard to save him."

She invited Tampa Bay 28 into the classroom as they made blankets for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

By the looks of it, students had it down to a science.

“Put two blankets on top of each other, cut one inch deep, and then just tie the ends together,” said 7th grade student Jeffrey Jacobowitz.

Students shared they’re grateful to do their part.

“I hope they feel like they’re seen, and they’re heard, and we appreciate them for what they’re going through,” said 7th grade student Lydia Poulin.

"The community has done so much to me,” said Jacobowitz. "I’m just happy I’m able to give back."

Mauro said it’s a project she’s done for the last 11 years and in three different schools, no doubt leaving a mark and a lasting legacy.

“I know he’s looking down on me and saying way to go mom,” said Mauro.



