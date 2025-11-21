Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Petersburg homeowner believes an e-scooter caused house fire

Monica Snead said the fire started in a bedroom where her grandson had an e-scooter
Monica Snead says her home caught on fire on November 13. She was able to get out of her house safely, but several rooms were damaged.
St. Petersburg homeowner believes an e-scooter caused house fire
DO NOT DELETE - For Full Story Photos - 2025-11-20T232416.058.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg homeowner believes an an e-scooter sparked a fire at her home earlier this month.

Monica Snead says the fire started on November 13, 2025 around 8:00 a.m.

WATCH: St. Petersburg homeowner believes an e-scooter caused house fire

St. Petersburg homeowner believes an e-scooter caused house fire

She heard a noise in one of the bedrooms. Once she saw flames and smoke, she shut the bedroom door.

"Unfortunately, you know, I've lost a huge part of my home and it's going to be very challenging to recover from this," said Snead.

She believes a lithium-ion battery inside an e-scooter started the fire.

The fire damaged the hallway, bedrooms and a bathroom.

"Please don't leave scooters in the house, you know, lithium-ion batteries, I really didn't have a whole lot of knowledge about lithium-ion batteries, but I do now. I know about the electric scooters and electric cars, don't even sleep with your cell phones in your bed underneath the pillow," she said.

Snead said the fire destroyed most of her grandson's belongings.

She has been cleaning up the mess for several days.

"We have been clearing things out since this happened. I spent my birthday here, you know, trying to get stuff out, clothes destroyed, photo albums destroyed," she said.

Snead said she is still counting her blessings.

"I'm just grateful to be alive, grateful that my grandchildren weren't here in this bedroom asleep and it didn't happen in the middle of the night. I'm grateful for that and grateful to God that the whole house isn't gone," she said.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help Snead make home repairs.

The home has been in her family since 1977.


Share Your Story with Julie

From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.
Contact Julie Salomone

.

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.