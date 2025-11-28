News to know for Nov. 28

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and if you’re feeling a little slow this morning, you’re not alone. Whether you’re surviving on leftovers, shopping the Black Friday deals or soaking in this rare cold weather for Florida, Tampa Bay is taking a collective breath before the next wave of holiday chaos.

News to Know

Trump says one of two National Guard members shot on Wednesday has died: President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died after being wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Tampa's homeless community finds warmth and Thanksgiving dinner at downtown cold weather shelter: Melanie Nachtagall, who works with the Portico and mentors people in the homeless community, said the work involves more than just providing a place to sleep.

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver: Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway

AI could be a game changer for your Black Friday shopping: Many major retailers stayed closed this Thanksgiving, but they're getting ready for one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Black Friday.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect mostly sunny skies today and highs only in the 60s. A north breeze will make it feel cooler than that all day. Saturday will feature another chilly morning with most towns away from the beaches waking up to the 40s.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts hit the road

The Lightning are on an absolute roll, winning 13 of their last 16 games, and they’ll look to stretch their five-game win streak today in Detroit.

Brandon Hagel is heating up with nine points in his last three games, Nikita Kucherov has a point streak going in seven straight, and Andrei Vasilevskiy has been locked in, giving up just four goals over his last five starts.

The puck drops at Little Caesars Arena at noon.

The puck drops at Little Caesars Arena at noon.

Things to Do this Friday, Nov. 28

Skate on the ice, shop local vendors, and sip hot cocoa surrounded by twinkling lights at Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $17

Wander through festive displays, visit Santa, and see wildlife under a dazzling array of holiday lights at Christmas in the Wild.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa Cost: $29.95

Play holiday games, explore sparkling attractions, and meet Santa at Santa’s Carnival at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $5



