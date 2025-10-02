News to Know for Oct. 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and unfortunately, rain is back on its way to Tampa Bay. With a high chance of scattered storms this evening, it's the perfect night to go to an indoor event, and luckily, tonight Benchmark International Arena is hosting a big one for sports fans. The Lightning will play the Florida Panthers tonight in an NHL preseason game, and while it won’t count in the standings, it’s still a great chance to see some rivalry action. So grab your jersey, stay dry and get ready for hockey season in Tampa Bay.

News to Know

New law offers treatment instead of jail for some defendants: Florida courts and law enforcement officers have a new mandate: when someone enters the justice system with signs of mental illness, treatment, not just jail, must be on the table.

Florida courts and law enforcement officers have a new mandate: when someone enters the justice system with signs of mental illness, treatment, not just jail, must be on the table. Business owners in St. Pete are optimistic about new ownership of the Rays: With the Tampa Bay Rays officially under new ownership, many questions remain about the team's future. WFTS

Orlando suburb’s public power journey could serve as a roadmap for Clearwater: Winter Park’s gamble on public power nearly 20 years ago is now inspiring a similar debate that’s unfolding 100 miles away in Clearwater.

Winter Park’s gamble on public power nearly 20 years ago is now inspiring a similar debate that’s unfolding 100 miles away in Clearwater. Be careful if you hear about an 'unclaimed relief check:' It's a scam: The BBB says the goal of the scam is to gather useful data from respondents, such as email and mailing address and phone numbers.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we will have a dry and comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. Expect breezy conditions this afternoon, with occasional gusts of 20 mph or more. Scattered showers will be likely later in the afternoon and evening, with the highest rain chance east of I-75.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 weather Oct 2 2025 Greg Dee

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A national push is underway to strengthen solar financing protections, preventing homeowners from being locked into unaffordable debt and unreliable energy savings. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing financing terms carefully, checking your ability to repay, and seeking guarantees for energy production and savings.

Susan Solves It: Solar Loan Protections

Daly Discoveries

Saving money, eating delicious food and helping coastal communities rebound from a tough year? That's a pretty tasty weekend right there. The annual Taste of the Beaches celebration kicks off this weekend for a 9-day culinary feast (Oct. 4-12) that will include 40 restaurants with special $10 deals.

Taste of the Beaches kicks off this weekend with 40 coastal restaurants offering $10 deals

Things to Do this Thursday, Oct. 2

Strengthen your core and stretch in the fresh air with Pilates in the Park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Play an 18-hole Captain’s Choice tournament at the A Round of Smiles Golf Classic, complete with networking, prizes, and charitable giving.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 5300 West Lutz Lake Fern Road, Tampa Cost: TBD

Kick up your boots and master new moves with Line Dancing in the Backyard at Keel Farms under the stars.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.