Business owners in St. Pete are optimistic with new ownership of Tampa Bay Rays

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With the Tampa Bay Rays officially under new ownership, many questions remain about the team's future.

On Tuesday, the team was officially sold to a Florida business executive, Patrick Zalupski.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

Rays’ new owners bring hope to St. Pete businesses

"I’m nervous about the future, I do have hope, but I am definitely nervous about the future and what it holds for us here," said Karen Kramer who owns Brooklyn South, a sandwich shop in St. Pete.

There’s a feeling of newfound hope and optimism for small business owners in St. Pete.

"I think they are going to bring new energy, I think they are going to bring excitement. I think they are going to bring a lot of entertainment," said Mark Ferguson, who owns Fergs Sports Bar and Grill.

WFTS

As of Tuesday, a group led by Florida business executive Patrick Zalupski owns the Tampa Bay Rays, and with new ownership, people in St. Pete said the future looks bright.

"St. Pete is a major league city because of the Tampa Bay Rays. We need them here, we need their business," said Ferguson.

The team's plans after the 2028 season are still unknown.

Options include both the Steinbrenner Stadium in Tampa and Tropicana Field in St. Pete.

Mark Ferguson said since Tropicana Field was damaged in Hurricane Milton and the Rays were forced to leave St. Pete to play in Tampa, it’s been difficult.

"We have been down 30% through the Summer…now that football has started, it’s turning back around," said Ferguson.

"I’d say about a 30% loss in business from the Rays not playing here," said Kramer.

Kramer and Mark Walters said they've also seen the impact.

"For a small business like ours, it hurts bad…and it just really hurts. We really need the rays back and the whole $1.2 billion restoration they were going to do, all the businesses were looking forward to it," said Walters who co-owns the sandwich shop.

The Rays are expected to return to St. Pete to continue their next three seasons through 2028. Both Ferguson and Walters said while the team is back, it’s critical to show support.

"I think if we can show the new owners that we can draw better this first year, it’s going to mean a lot to them. So we need to get out and get people buying season tickets," said Ferguson.

"We have a whole lot going on down here, it’s incredible. We have to let the ownership know what’s going on down here, it’s exciting, its new, everything is fresh and new. If they stay here, it’s just going to get bigger and better and better," said Walters.

The Rays are set to play their home opener at Tropicana Field on April 6, something business owners are looking forward to.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.