News to Know for Oct. 21

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 21, and if you’re up late tonight, you might just catch the last big skywatching event of the month. The Orionid meteor shower peaks this evening as Earth passes through debris left behind by Halley’s Comet, creating bright streaks across the night sky. The best viewing time is around 11 p.m. With mostly clear skies expected over Tampa Bay, you could spot up to 20 meteors per hour, lighting up the sky.

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam': Scammers impersonated Wells Fargo and knew victim's detailed banking history in a sophisticated attempt to convince him to withdraw cash from his account

Last week, a teen in St. Petersburg was injured after making a jam jar jet engine.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem brings ICE arrest update to Bradenton, protestors push for rights: Four arrested in Sarasota facing criminal charges; Noem emphasizes crackdown on violent offenders amid growing public concern.

The Florida Department of Transportation is planning to install 17 miles of express lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough County.



Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see a nice and mild start to the day with mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is also possible inland, but it should subside by mid-morning. Throughout the day, highs really warm up to almost 90 degrees.

As we approach the holiday shopping season, a lot of retailers will be offering discounts if you sign up for their credit card, but be careful. Store-only credit cards have hit a record high for fees and interest rates, meaning it could cost you a lot more than you might realize.

Impressions: 35 years of Women in Print at USF Graphic Studio

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free

Tales from the Hood

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre, 711 North Franklin Street Cost: $7 to $10

Bucs at 50

When: 10 a.m. Where: Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza Cost: $25



