DHS Secretary Kristi Noem brings ICE arrest update to Bradenton, protestors push for rights

BRADENTON, Fla. — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security held a press conference in Bradenton to provide updates on the ICE operations in our country.

Since President Trump took office, hundreds of thousands of immigrants have been arrested, including several recent ones in Sarasota County.

At a venue near the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Secretary Krsit Noem said more than 480,000 arrests have been made under the Trump administration in a matter of nine months.

She announced that four men from different Latin American countries are facing charges ranging from sexual assault, incest with a minor, homicide, and domestic violence.

"We are focused on the worst of the worst, bringing these individuals to justice," said Noem. "We are not going to let individuals terrorize our streets anymore, and we’re not going to let them make victims out of families that live in this country."

Outside the venue, there was a lot of security, along with protesters calling for an end to the ICE arrests of innocent individuals. Many said they want due process for the immigrants who are just trying to make a living in America.

"I think we have to ask the bigger question, not can you name five criminals you arrested, but why was everybody else arrested, because that is not what we voted for," said Tsiday Smyth, a Bradenton resident. "The people that voted for Donald Trump, they believe in the Constitution. He said that he was going to uphold the Constitution, and now he doesn't think people need due process."

Of the 480,000 individuals arrested in the country, Noem said 70-percent of them have criminal charges.

And she said a lot of the states are on board with helping make these arrests with Florida playing a big role, especially with Governor Ron DeSantis’ efforts in creating Alligator Alcatraz.

"Right here in Sarasota, we’ve gotten murders of the streets, rapists, people who have committed crimes against children, and now today, the people of Sarasota, and in Florida and our country are safer because of it," said Noem.

Noem said Homeland Security received more than 175,000 applicants for the 10,000 new ICE agent positions they created.

"Trump promised that he was going to arrest dangerous criminals, so I think that explains itself," said Smyth. "Dangerous means dangerous. Driving without a license does not necessarily make you dangerous... If the offense is low for American citizens, how can we turn around and say, but they are a danger to all of our citizens when an immigrant does it?"

Noem had a response to that specific crime.

"We have laws, we don’t get to pick which ones matter and which ones don’t," said Noem. "Every single law has been put in place for a reason and there it will be enforced."

Noem said the four people who were arrested in Sarasota County will go through the justice system first before they go through the deportation process.



