News to know for Oct. 30

Today is Thursday, and most people across the Bay probably had the same thought stepping outside this morning: it’s cold, or at least Florida cold. The sudden chill is a welcome taste of fall, but it does raise the question: will you need to work a light jacket into your Halloween costume tomorrow night?

News to Know

Drivers to get refunds after Hillsborough County school zone camera's mistake: Some drivers in Citrus Park say they were ticketed in error by school zone speed cameras.

DeSantis blasts house property tax proposals as 'half measures,' says only 1 plan should go to 2026 ballot: The governor called the chamber's newly unveiled package "milquetoast" and warning it could doom efforts to deliver real relief to homeowners.

Hurricane Melissa devastates Cuba as Tampa families anxiously await word from loved ones: In Tampa, family members like Vicente Amor remain in the dark, waiting and praying their loved ones are safe.

In Tampa, family members like Vicente Amor remain in the dark, waiting and praying their loved ones are safe. 140,000 bottles of cholesterol medication recalled because it may not dissolve properly: The FDA classified the recall as a Class II recall, which means consuming the product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says a big change has arrived in Florida with our first real batch of fall weather. Look for gusty winds today and a mix of some sun and lots of clouds. Highs will only reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A jury found State Farm undervalued payouts for totaled cars, sparking lawsuits and calls for insurance reform. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises questioning how your insurer calculated your car’s value and seeking an independent appraisal if you believe the payout is too low.

Bolt's back at home

The Lightning are back in town tonight to take on the Dallas Stars (5-3-1) at Benchmark International Arena. Tampa Bay is coming off a three-game win streak and looking to keep the momentum going on home ice. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in points so far this season, and Andrei Vasilevskiy has been sharp in net, allowing just five goals over the last three games.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Things to Do this Thursday, Oct. 30

Celebrate all things local with rides, exhibits, live entertainment, and tasty treats at the Hillsborough County Fair.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $11

Dress in your favorite costume and enjoy festive fun, sweet treats, and spooky activities at Halloween Fest.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 140 7th Ave S, Saint Petersburg Cost: Free

Sip, snack, and mingle with adorable pups while supporting the Haven Fund and Florida Giant Dog Rescue at a tail-wagging Yappy Hour. When: 5 p.m. Where: 2208 W Morrison Ave, Tampa Cost: Free



