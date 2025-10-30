Drivers to get refunds after Hillsborough County school zone camera's mistake

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some drivers in Citrus Park say they were ticketed in error by school zone speed cameras. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that some of those citations were mistakenly issued near the intersection of Gunn Highway and Ehrlich Road.

Mike Gaydos, whose family travels through the school zone often, says both his wife and daughter were ticketed.

He agrees with the goal of the school zone speed camera program, slowing down drivers in school zones, but believes thousands of people may have been cited unfairly.

“I don’t mind paying if I’m in the wrong or my wife is in the wrong,” he added.

In his wife’s case, the camera clocked her going 38 miles per hour through the zone on Monday, Oct. 13 at 2:22 p.m.

Even though Hillsborough’s school zone cameras now operate throughout the entire school day, drivers must obey two different speed limits depending on the time. It’s 20 miles per hour during drop-off and pick-up times and when lights are flashing. The normal speed limit, 45 miles per hour, applies when they’re not.

“My wife was going 38 in a 45. No yellow lights on,” Gaydos said.

SpeedViolation.com

Still, she received a ticket. Tampa Bay 28 confirmed at least two other drivers got similar tickets that they believe were erroneous.

Gaydos contacted the sheriff’s office, and so did Tampa Bay 28.

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed citations were mistakenly issued.

In a statement, the agency said anyone who received a violation between 1:26 p.m. and 2:56 p.m. on Mondays near Citrus Park Elementary, Plato Academy, or Sgt. Smith Middle School will get a dismissal letter or refund.

It’s the latest hiccup in the rollout of Hillsborough County’s new school zone speed cameras, a program that’s been controversial since its launch. As Tampa Bay 28 has reported for months, the cameras have created confusion about when enforcement is active and what speeds apply.

“One shouldn’t have to guess or be baffled by what’s right and what’s wrong,” one frustrated driver said in a previous interview with investigative reporter Katie LaGrone.

For Gaydos, the ticket wasn’t just frustrating. It added more stress to an already difficult time. His wife is currently battling Stage IV cancer, and he spends much of his time driving with her to and from Moffitt Cancer Center.

“My life, as you can see, I was injured, and the rest of the time I spend going to Moffitt,” Gaydos said.

He hopes his next trip there won’t come with any extra headaches.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told Tampa Bay 28 that refunds will be issued automatically. There’s no need to apply. Anyone who hasn’t yet paid a ticket that was issued in error will soon receive a letter of dismissal in the mail.



