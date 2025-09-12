News to Know for Sept. 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Davenport for our biweekly community show. The city is experiencing rapid population and economic growth, and we got a firsthand look at the changes. We sat down with the Mayor, visited local shops and learned about the city's unique tourism industry. We love connecting with communities across Tampa Bay—who knows, maybe we’ll come to your neighborhood next.

News to Know

Florida leaders react after assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk: At a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Palm Harbor on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis paused to address Kirk’s death, calling it an attack on free expression.

At a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Palm Harbor on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis paused to address Kirk’s death, calling it an attack on free expression. Lakeland’s Talbot House pulls plan to move to Memorial Boulevard: Talbot House, which provides shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness, has outgrown its downtown Lakeland facility.

USF

Talbot House, which provides shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness, has outgrown its downtown Lakeland facility. USF moves forward with plans for new mixed-use project at former golf course site: The project called The Fletcher District offers housing, restaurants, retail, a hotel and conference center, an academic research facility and recreation space.

The project called The Fletcher District offers housing, restaurants, retail, a hotel and conference center, an academic research facility and recreation space. TSA issues new rules for electric toothbrushes due to lithium battery fire risks: Air travelers must now pack their electric toothbrushes in carry-on luggage under new Transportation Security Administration guidance aimed at preventing lithium battery fires.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect some drier air to move in today. It'll be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day, with some pop-up showers in the afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, September 12, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, Sept. 12

Be on Bikes: Out & back free bike ride from The Body Electric Yoga – all are welcome

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3015 7th Street North, St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Howl-O-Scream

When: 7 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Cost: Tickets starting at $50

Pjs and Prosecco: Slip into your comfiest, family-friendly pajamas and join us for a cozy night under the stars

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 31461 Mirada Boulevard, San Antonio Cost: $15



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.