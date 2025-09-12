Lakeland’s Talbot House pulls plan to move to Memorial Boulevard

LAKELAND, Fla. — Businesses owners along Memorial Boulevard say loitering happens all too often.

“And hangout and of course that makes the business looks bad, and no one wants to shop with you in that case,” said Evon Reaves.

Reaves, the owner of Mama's Southern Soul Food, said he was concerned about it becoming more of an issue if Talbot House Ministries moved nearby.

“I’ve had them stand in front of the restaurant and panhandle. There are people who don't want to come back for that reason, because they don't want to be hassled for money when they come in,” Reaves said.

Talbot House, which provides shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness, has outgrown its downtown Lakeland facility. With the help of a private donor, the faith-based nonprofit had hoped to relocate to Memorial Boulevard.

That plan faced strong pushback from business owners and neighbors who voiced concerns at a July zoning meeting.

According to the agenda for the Sept. 16 Lakeland planning and zoning board meeting, Talbot House has withdrawn its application to “allow for consideration of alternative locations.”

“Just living here, I know that there is a large homeless population in this area,” said Heather Soldinger.

Soldinger, who lives in the Edgewater Dr. neighborhood off Memorial Boulevard, is not opposed to having a shelter close.

“Everybody deserves somewhere to stay, somewhere safe for them to be. So, whether it’s here or somewhere else, as long as people can get the resources they need. That's what’s really important to me,” said Soldinger.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Talbot House Ministries, and they referred us to their attorney for comment. We have not yet heard back.