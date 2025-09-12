USF moves forward with plans for new mixed-use project at former golf course site

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida Board of Trustees voted to advance plans to transform the university’s former 138-acre golf course into a vibrant mixed-use destination.

The project called The Fletcher District offers housing, restaurants, retail, a hotel and conference center, an academic research facility and recreation space.

USF officials said the project will provide a new hub of activity and supports the university’s strategic vision for the future.

“The Fletcher District will be transformational for the University of South Florida and will help to further elevate and drive economic development in the Tampa Bay region,” USF President Rhea Law said. “We are creating a dynamic destination to live, work, learn and play that provides exciting new opportunities to bring together members of the USF and surrounding communities.”

The first phase of the project consists of approximately 27 acres north of Fletcher Avenue and east of North 46th Street. It will be developed as a public-private partnership, with the university entering into a master development agreement with ACE Fletcher, LLC.

Max Mulvihill is a USF graduate student. He said the campus has grown since his arrival in 2019.

"USF has grown quite a bit since then. We've had new buildings, you know, the plans for the football stadium. It's a lot of growth around USF from, you know, from when I was first there like six years ago," said Mulvihill.

Each component of the project will be managed through separate ground subleases with private developers, while the university retains ownership of the land.

"The Fletcher District will be a place to live, work, learn and play and with home football games and national performances at the on-campus stadium, a short walk away, the district will undoubtedly yield new experiences and traditions when the Bulls come home," said Jennifer Condon, USF's Chief Financial Officer during a meeting on September 9.

The initial phase includes student housing with approximately 700 beds. It also includes multi-family housing with 150 units for USF graduate students, employees, and others.

USF officials closed The Claw, USF's golf course, in 2023 after operating costs exceeded revenue. The Fletcher District will be within walking distance of USF's new on-campus stadium.

The project is pending approval by the Florida Board of Governors, which USF intends to seek in November. The first phase is expected to start in 2026 and be completed by 2028.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.