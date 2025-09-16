News to Know for Sept. 16

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and the Bucs are riding high after a nail-biting win over the Texans last night. Two years ago, Tampa Bay fell to Houston on a last-second touchdown. But this time, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs were the ones to clutch a win with six seconds left, rallying past the Texans 20-19. Although it's still early, last night gave fans an early-season reason to celebrate and hope for more prime-time thrillers ahead.

News to Know

Demolition begins on Robles Park ahead of $800M redevelopment to transform public housing: Local Tampa leaders gathered at Robles Park Monday morning to close one chapter and open another.

Land O' Lakes woman fights off alligator to save 4-month-old puppy: Danie Wright said she took her dog, Dax, for a walk near a creek in the backyard of her Pasco County home.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of today. Temperatures will start in the 70s and warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, with a slight chance for some pop-up rain this afternoon and evening.

Susan Solves It

Passengers are suing Delta and United, claiming they paid extra for window seats only to find themselves next to a blank wall, raising questions about airline disclosure rules. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to review seat details before paying extra by checking airline disclosures and using seat review sites like SeatGuru.

Daly Discoveries

"Math Homework Hotline" has been solving problems for local students for 33 seasons. Hillsborough County Schools produce the show and help kids in all grades.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Sept. 16

Dance to energizing Latin-inspired moves and aerobic exercises at Zumba in the Park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Create beautiful pieces while learning or refining sewing skills in a relaxed, colorful setting at Sew Chill with AMRoC Fab Lab.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Strengthen and tone your body with an energizing outdoor Mat Pilates session hosted by Rare Body Studio at Armature Works.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



