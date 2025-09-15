Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission fires employee over Charlie Kirk shooting social media post

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it has fired an employee who shared a social media post that appeared to make light of the shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

FWC officials said on Monday they became aware of the post and determined it did not align with the agency’s values or mission.

“The comments and actions of this individual are not in line with the FWC, our values, or our mission,” the agency said in a statement. “We have a zero-tolerance policy toward the promotion of violence and hate, and we will not stand for such behavior.”

The agency said leadership took “swift action” and terminated the employee.

“We expect all our employees to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and always keep the public’s trust in mind,” the statement said.

Kirk, 31, is the founder of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA who was shot and killed last week.

While no actual threat was made in the post, the FWC said the act of joking about violence violated the standards expected of staff.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

