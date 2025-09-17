News to Know for Sept. 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and it looks like the rain has made its way back to Tampa Bay after a streak of dry weather. While the Rays game tonight might experience some rain delays, fret not, because it’s almost hockey season—a notoriously indoor sport. The Lightning are lacing up for their first preseason game on Monday, and after winning the NHL Stanley Award for best “Game Presentation,” fans can expect another season filled with electric moments at the newly-named Benchmark International Arena.

News to Know

Pasco County mother uses billboards to bring awareness to son's death from fentanyl poisoning: Tammy Plakstis lost her son, Dylan, in 2020. She said he died from fentanyl poisoning in New York.

Hillsborough County deputies investigating double homicide in Wimauma following shooting: Two men are dead after an argument escalated into gunfire in Wimauma on Tuesday evening, according to deputies.

Friends and supporters remember Charlie Kirk at Bradenton candlelight vigil: Most in the crowd never met Kirk personally. But for those who did, the night was a chance to grieve and to share memories.

Manfred says Rays likely to restart ballpark site search after the team is sold: Owner Stu Sternberg, who has controlled the club since 2005, has been negotiating to sell the Rays to a group headed by Patrick Zalupski.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect high humidity this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered rain & storms will be likely later today as higher levels of moisture move in from the south.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Passengers are suing Delta and United, claiming they paid extra for window seats only to find themselves next to a blank wall, raising questions about airline disclosure rules. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to review seat details before paying extra by checking airline disclosures and using seat review sites like SeatGuru.

Susan Solves It: Child Restraint Safety

Things to Do this Wednesday, Sept. 17

Celebrate Latino Conservation Week with an evening of short films, engaging discussions, and community connections focused on protecting Tampa Bay’s waterways and environment.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 711 East Henderson Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Run a scenic 5k along the Riverwalk with Armature Works Run Club, then relax with good food, drinks, and great company at Heights Public Market.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Create a stunning charcuterie board with expert tips and creative techniques, then take home your delicious masterpiece from Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $41



