NewsHillsborough County

Hillsborough County deputies investigating double homicide in Wimauma following shooting

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Two men are dead after an argument escalated into gunfire in Wimauma on Tuesday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Deputies said they received a 911 call at around 6:16 p.m. about a shooting in the 3300 block of Willow Road. Investigators believe two men exchanged gunfire during a dispute.

Both were injured and taken to a hospital, where they later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

