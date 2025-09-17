Hillsborough County deputies investigating double homicide in Wimauma following shooting

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Two men are dead after an argument escalated into gunfire in Wimauma on Tuesday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Deputies said they received a 911 call at around 6:16 p.m. about a shooting in the 3300 block of Willow Road. Investigators believe two men exchanged gunfire during a dispute.
Both were injured and taken to a hospital, where they later died.
This is an ongoing investigation.
