News to Know for Sept. 23

Even yesterday’s autumnal equinox, you probably won’t notice the days feeling much shorter here in Florida just yet. The equinox marks the point when daylight and darkness are nearly equal, but the shift to earlier sunsets happens gradually, and it’s much more dramatic the farther north you go. For us, it’ll take a few more weeks before evenings feel shorter, with the change becoming more noticeable by October as sunsets dip closer to 6:45 p.m. So for now, enjoy more sunsets shortly before 7:30 p.m.

News to Know

Doctor reacts to FDA linking autism to acetaminophen use during pregnancy: Dr. David Berger is a board-certified pediatrician at Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care. Treating children with autism is one of his subspecialties.

The House Select Committee on Property Taxes is considering options that range from increasing homestead exemptions to establishing protections for longtime owners, their heirs, and individuals with disabilities Memorial for e-bike rider killed in Gulfport hit-and-run: Investigators say a man hit 38-year-old Kjersten Strang, then drove eight blocks with her on the car before her body was found in the road.

Investigators say a man hit 38-year-old Kjersten Strang, then drove eight blocks with her on the car before her body was found in the road. 1 employee died, 1 treated and released from hospital after New Port Richey lift station incident: City officials stated that the incident occurred during routine maintenance, but did not provide specific details.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a dry morning with temperatures in the 70s. High temperatures are expected to reach 90 this afternoon with increasing scattered showers & thunderstorms into the evening.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

High mortgage rates and soaring costs are driving a “lock-in effect” in Tampa, with homeowners reluctant to sell and buyers struggling to enter the market. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homeowners to carefully weigh the benefits of keeping their current mortgage rate against the risks of entering today’s costly and competitive housing market.

Daly Discoveries

Tiki Bagel in St. Pete Beach blends NY bagels (and homemade schmears) with Hawaiian flair. Try the Maui Zowie sandwich with smoked ham, pineapple and Siracha bacon jam.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Sept. 23

Move to Latin-inspired beats at Zumba in the Park for a fun, high-energy workout by the Riverwalk.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Laugh along with Chad & JT as they bring high-energy comedy and pop culture wit to the stage.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $32

Craft a miniature bonsai tree with expert guidance in a creative, hands-on workshop experience.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $80



