Memorial grows for e-bike rider killed in Gulfport hit-and-run; suspected drunk driver charged

GULFPORT, Fla. — A memorial is growing at the crash site where a woman on an e-bike was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Gulfport. The incident occurred on Saturday night, near 10th Avenue South on 49th Street.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a suspected drunk driver struck 38-year-old Kjersten Strang.

Gulfport E-Bike Rider Killed in Drunk Driving Crash

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with family members on the phone who say they are not ready to talk right now, but shared photos of Strang.

Kjersten Strang Family

Investigators say 22-year-old Xavier Rigby was behind the wheel, speeding down 49th Street, when he struck Strang, throwing her from her e-bike.

The Pinellas County deputies said she landed on the moving car, and Rigby kept driving for about eight blocks with her on the car before her body ended up on the roadway. Strang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rigby reportedly left the scene without calling 911 or waiting for first responders.

Deputies have charged him with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death in connection with this crash.

"It's heartbreaking," said Tara Hubbard, a Gulfport resident. "And, again, knowing what it takes to create, safe streets, it's here, it's possible. Anytime I see an incident and a death like this, it's really tragic, and I hope that we can take some action to prevent that in the future."

Hubbard lives Gulfport and has a business near the crash site. She has been advocating for safer roads for a while, and now she'd like to see change.

"You can see the street - there's no bike lanes," said Hubbard. "The sidewalks are very unmanaged. They're not very inviting. So to be a bicyclist in this area is inherently dangerous, and then you add drunk drivers to the mix, and it is lethal."

Authorities said they arrested Rigby in the parking lot of a liquor store close to where he crashed into Strang.

And the arrest report said Rigby had alcohol on his breath, slurred his speech, was unsteady on his feet, and had bloodshot eyes.

Deputies returned to the crash site, Monday, saying they were working to collect more surveillance footage from that night.

While in court Monday morning, the state attorney read out Rigby's criminal record, which included previous speeding infractions, possession of drugs, and a DUI last year, which was reduced to reckless driving.

Because of this, the judge ruled he will remain in jail with no bond.

"I’m finding you a danger to a community and that nothing else can secure your decision-making in putting your life and everyone else on the road," said Judge Elizabeth Zuroweste.

Now, a memorial lies near the area where a good Samaritan left a note saying she didn’t know Strang, but claimed she was there during her final moments.

Family friends and community members were seen dropping off flowers on Monday afternoon.



