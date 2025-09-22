Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating incident involving 2 public works employees at New Port Richey lift station

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department (NPRPD) is investigating an incident involving two City of New Port Richey Public Works employees at a city lift station near the intersection of Bandura Avenue and Ashmore Drive.

The New Port Richey Police Department reported the circumstances currently appear accidental, though this is still an ongoing investigation.

Officials are asking citizens to avoid the area to ensure first responders and investigators can work without interruption.

