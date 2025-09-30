Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News to Know for Sept. 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 30. On this day in 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time, a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Nearly 80 years later, even though the Rays are done with their 2025 season, fans will continue to crowd around their TVs as the Lightning prepares to hit the ice and the Bucs' continue to make their way through the 2025 season.

News to Know

Manatee County baby born significantly premature goes home after 9-month NICU stay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday with temperatures starting in the 70s and warming to near 90 this afternoon. We'll see a few scattered clouds at times, but rain chances will be very low at around 10% or less.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Sept 30, 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals prime borrowers are facing increased credit stress and rising delinquencies, signaling potential tighter lending standards ahead. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your budget carefully and avoiding overextending on large purchases.

Susan Solves It: Credit Strain

Daly Discoveries

The Honu in Dunedin is a tiki treasure for food, drinks, and big love for the community. A Polynesian-themed restaurant won awards at the Dunedin Mocktail Walk and Best of the Bay.

The Honu in Dunedin is a tiki treasure for food, drinks and big love for the community

Things to Do this Tuesday, Sept. 30

  • Test your knowledge with weekly trivia at Keel Farms hosted by Timeless Entertainment, where the top three teams win prizes.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: Free
  • Relax and create with Sew Chill at AMRoC Fab Lab, where you can learn sewing basics or advance through fun projects in a friendly, colorful space.
    • When: 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Move and groove with Zumba in the Park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, where Latin-inspired dance and energizing aerobic exercise blend.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

