News to Know for Sept. 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 30. On this day in 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time, a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Nearly 80 years later, even though the Rays are done with their 2025 season, fans will continue to crowd around their TVs as the Lightning prepares to hit the ice and the Bucs' continue to make their way through the 2025 season.

News to Know

Clearwater council takes step toward establishing city-run public utility at Monday's meeting: The city council voted unanimously to move forward with an appraisal of Duke’s assets and the creation of a timeline for potential next steps, which advances a process that could ultimately take years to play out.

VP JD Vance: 'I think we are headed into a shutdown': With Congress at a stalemate, the government will shut down if an agreement is not reached by 11:59 p.m. this evening.

Jasmyne Gambrah-Silgnena

Manatee County baby born significantly premature goes home after 9-month NICU stay: A Manatee County couple welcomed home their daughter, who was born at 23 weeks and weighed just over one pound.

Crash topples historic Land O' Lakes windmill, but owner plans to rebuild: A piece of Pasco County history was knocked down over the weekend, but the owner of the nearly 90-year-old windmill says it will return.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday with temperatures starting in the 70s and warming to near 90 this afternoon. We'll see a few scattered clouds at times, but rain chances will be very low at around 10% or less.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals prime borrowers are facing increased credit stress and rising delinquencies, signaling potential tighter lending standards ahead. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your budget carefully and avoiding overextending on large purchases.

Daly Discoveries

The Honu in Dunedin is a tiki treasure for food, drinks, and big love for the community. A Polynesian-themed restaurant won awards at the Dunedin Mocktail Walk and Best of the Bay.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Sept. 30

Test your knowledge with weekly trivia at Keel Farms hosted by Timeless Entertainment, where the top three teams win prizes.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Relax and create with Sew Chill at AMRoC Fab Lab, where you can learn sewing basics or advance through fun projects in a friendly, colorful space.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Move and groove with Zumba in the Park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, where Latin-inspired dance and energizing aerobic exercise blend.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



