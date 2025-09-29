Crash topples historic Land O’ Lakes windmill, but owner plans to rebuild

LAND O' LAKES — A piece of Pasco County history was knocked down over the weekend, but the owner of the nearly 90-year-old windmill says it will return.

About 30 years ago, Joey Holloway bought the old windmill from a rancher.

“I used to help him work cows and stuff. Anyway, I traded him some feed for the windmill,” Holloway said.

The windmill still has bullet holes from its previous location on Old 54.

“Kids would shoot it,” Holloway said.

The windmill had stood for decades in front of Holloway’s Farm Supply, becoming a local landmark in Land O’ Lakes.

But Saturday, it came toppling down.

“I was right here. All I heard was a big explosion. And I went out there, and the Jeep was tipped over. And it crashed through the fence. It crashed the lift station power supply, and it took the windmill down,” Holloway said.

Despite the wreck, Holloway said the two adults and the baby inside the Jeep appeared to be ok.

Pasco Fire Rescue worked carefully to protect the landmark.

“We take that into consideration when we go on a call. There are things that have sentimental value. We can’t control everything. But if we can leave the scene better than what we found it. We try and help people out the best we can,” said Captain Jason Langlow with Pasco Fire Rescue.

This is not the first time something like this has happened on U.S. 41. Buildings on both sides of Holloway’s have been hit by cars before.

In February 2023, two trucks slammed into Ukulele Brand’s Restaurant, just two miles north of Holloway’s, while employees were working inside.

A food truck and an SUV both crashed through the wall while workers were washing dishes on the other side.

Holloway said once he gets a new tower, the windmill will return to its spot next to the big chicken.

And he is not letting the crash get him down.

“It just happened. There’s nothing I can do,” Holloway said.

For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He's dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others.

