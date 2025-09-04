News to Know for Sept. 4

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

When you think of fall, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For some people, it’s pumpkins on the porch or that first hint of cooler air. But for Tampa Bay-area football fans, fall means tailgates, rivalries and weekends that revolve around kickoffs. This weekend is a perfect example: USF heads into a matchup with the Florida Gators on Saturday, and the Bucs kick off their season against the Falcons on Sunday. Even though there are still officially two more weeks of summer, fall football season has officially arrived in the Tampa Bay-area.

News to Know

Safety Harbor seniors anxiously await CDC’s COVID booster decision: Nationwide, booster access ultimately depends on the CDC’s ACIP, which is expected to vote on its recommendations for the booster at a meeting on Sept. 18.

Massive Lake Wales development moves forward amid strong opposition: Several city residents brought up objections to the plan to build in the area known as Stoneridge during a city commission meeting on Wednesday evening.

Parents of former football player share story of son's death, push for CTE awareness: Karen Zegel's son, Patrick Risha, was a standout football player who later took his own life.

Americans are making big life choices on intuition, poll shows: A new poll finds seven in 10 people base big life decisions on unquantifiable influences, ranging from their intuitions, prayers and general vibes.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect morning temperatures in the 70s today to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. There will be rain and storms out over the Gulf waters, which will send clouds our way at times this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Lawmakers are moving to ban “trigger leads,” a practice in which credit bureaus sell mortgage applicants’ data without their consent, resulting in a flood of unwanted calls and messages. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing at least three mortgage offers to secure the best rate and save money over time.

Things to Do this Thursday, Sept. 4

Watch a tense thriller about two sisters keeping a dark secret, "What we Hide," at Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Strengthen your body and mind with a revitalizing Mat Pilates session at Armature Works.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



