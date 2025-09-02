News to Know for September 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It’s Tuesday, Sept. 2, which means we’re just 20 days away from the official start of fall. The autumnal equinox lands on Monday, Sept. 22, bringing equal parts day and night before the evenings slowly start to take over. Now, Florida may not bring the crisp air and crunchy leaves you see up north, but fall here has its own charm. Think Friday night football, pumpkin patches opening across Tampa Bay, and of course, iced pumpkin spice lattes for those of us who know it’s still 85 degrees outside.



News to Know

Family asks for prayer as injured Citrus County deputy battles medical setback: Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera is once again fighting for his life, nearly two and a half years after a devastating line-of-duty injury.

Tarpon Springs man charged with attempted murder after shooting man with crossbow: According to the arrest affidavit, a man called 911 and admitted he shot the victim in the head with a crossbow while he was lying on the couch on the back patio.

WFTS-TV Tampa Bay 28. A tourist sits near seagulls on St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Tourists and locals flocked to the beach for the holiday: Even as Florida posts record tourism numbers, some business owners remain weighed down by the lasting economic impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

1.2 million immigrants are gone from the US labor force under Trump, preliminary data shows: As parades celebrating the contributions of workers in the U.S. were held for the holiday, experts say Trump's stepped-up immigration policies are impacting the nation's labor force.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the good weather continues into the start of the workweek. Temperatures will begin in the 70s this morning with mostly clear skies. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

AT&T has agreed to pay $177 million to settle two major data breach lawsuits, with eligible customers potentially receiving up to $7,000. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking the settlement website promptly to see if you qualify and submitting any required documentation before the mid-November deadline.

Susan Solves It: AT&T Settlement

Things to Do this Tuesday, September 2

Experience Charles Atlas’ mesmerizing video art inspired by the Gulf of Mexico at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25

Flow through an energizing yoga session on the West Lawn followed by cocktails with friends at Armature Works.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch ignite a darkly funny marital meltdown in The Roses at Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



