Tarpon Springs man charged with attempted murder after shooting man in head with crossbow: PCSO

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs man was arrested for shooting a man in the head with a crossbow on Aug. 30, Pinellas County records show.

According to the arrest affidavit, Barrett Raphael Ralston called 911 and admitted he shot the victim in the head with a crossbow while he was lying on the couch on the back patio. When officers arrived, the victim approached them from the side of the house with a puncture wound in his head. Ralston exited the front of the house with no weapon.

Court documents showed Ralston later told officers he wanted to kill the victim because "voices or speakers in his ear told him that the victim would shoot him in the head execution style."

Ralston was charged with attempted murder.