News to Know for Nov. 14

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Ruskin this morning as part of our biweekly community show. Once known for its tomato fields, Ruskin is now a rapidly developing area in Hillsborough County. During our time, we checked out some local restaurants, learned the history behind some historic sites and learned about prehistoric animals at the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum. We love connecting with communities across Tampa Bay—who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Inside the Texas start-up bringing drones to Florida schools to stop school shootings: Florida is set to become among the first states in the country to test cutting-edge drone technology designed to stop school shooters before they can kill.

Florida is set to become among the first states in the country to test cutting-edge drone technology designed to stop school shooters before they can kill. Family pleads for answers as Bradenton police release new video in homicide investigation: Bradenton Police hope new video will help bring answers to the unsolved homicide of a loving mother of four.

WFTS

Metropolitan Ministries feeds families in need during the holiday season: The organization hosted its first pop-up tent on Thursday at The Crossing Church in Ruskin.

The organization hosted its first pop-up tent on Thursday at The Crossing Church in Ruskin. Lawmakers release more emails alleging ties between Trump and Epstein: House Democrats Thursday released even more new emails connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case that they allege show President Trump knew of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start in the 40s and 50s on this Friday morning with mostly clear skies. Look for plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 14 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts hit the road for rival weekend

After falling short against the Rangers on Wednesday night, the Bolts will look to reset and get back on track this weekend as they head to South Florida to take on their rivals, the Florida Panthers, at Amerant Bank Arena. It’s an important matchup for Tampa Bay, offering a chance to rebound quickly and pick up a key win before heading back home. The puck drops on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Coverage for Saturday starts at 4:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, Nov. 14

Kick off your boots and enjoy Country Fridays with line dancing lessons, drinks and live country music from talented local artists on the patio.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Enjoy Friday nights with live music from local artists paired with hand-crafted food and drinks.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 401 E. Jackson Street, Ste 101, Tampa Cost: Free

Create a charming autumn scene with pumpkins, swirling leaves and a white tree while enjoying craft brews in a cozy, creative atmosphere.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10828 Perez Dr, Tampa Cost: Free — reserve your seat



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.