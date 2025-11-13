BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police hope new video will help bring answers to the unsolved homicide of a loving mother of four.

365 days have passed since family said goodbye to Yolanda Flores.

Family pleads for answers as Bradenton police release new video in homicide investigation

“Now, that like it’s resurfacing it all again, it feels like it’s like a wound that’s still there that’s just being reopened,” said Joanna Rodriguez, Flores’ daughter.

Rodriguez’s family is still looking for answers in her mom's death.

“We’re still asking neighbors to provide any kind of information they have, just letting her memory not die,” said Rodriguez.

Last November, 43-year-old Flores was shot and killed as she pulled into her driveway in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue East.

Bradenton Police said detectives have identified several persons of interest and that Flores wasn’t the intended target.

“I got there, and she was on the stretcher being put on the ambulance and just all went by so fast,” said Rodriguez.

Bradenton Police want people to look closely at newly released video they hope can generate more information.

BPD said a car was parked near the intersection of 14th Avenue East and 21st Street East, and the driver stayed in the car while three people got out and ran toward 15th Avenue East.

Within seconds, police said over 30 rounds were fired from multiple weapons.

“She was the sweetest soul,” said Evelyn Pena, Flores’ niece. "She didn’t bother anyone."

Pena said her family wants justice.

“She would never hurt anyone so like what happened to her was very like, very cruel and just she didn’t deserve any of it,” said Pena.

Rodriguez remains confident they’ll find the person responsible, while remembering the caring mom who was always there for the community.

“I don’t want them to think of it like oh it’s like, my mom is my mom, like it could have been anybody’s mom,” said Rodriguez.

There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Bradenton Police said to qualify for a reward, tips must be submitted to Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

You can also submit crime tips here to Bradenton Police or contact Detective Brian Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9312.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.