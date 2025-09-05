News to Know Sept. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 team.

The Tampa Bay Rays are on a six-game home winning streak. The Rays are looking to extend that win streak as they take on the Cleveland Guardians at Steinbrenner tonight. Go Rays!

News to Know

Tampa pediatrician answers questions on changes to vaccine mandates: Following the announcement from government officials that Florida will move to end vaccine mandates, Tampa Bay 28 took a few of your questions to local pediatrician Dr. Lisa Cronin, who has practiced in the Tampa Bay area for the last 15 years.

WFTS

Corona's Coffee Shop celebrates 40 years of business in Tampa: Corona’s in Tampa wasn’t exactly sure how they’d be celebrating their 40th anniversary after suffering tremendous damage due to Hurricane Milton.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect partly sunny and hot weather today with highs in the low 90s. Scattered rain and storms are likely this evening and will move east to west, with the heaviest rain most likely near the coast.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on September 5, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Open banking rule being revised

A federal rule aimed at protecting consumers by creating a standard way for financial institutions to access their financial information is undergoing changes. The rule was challenged by financial institutions but consumer advocates said it was an important step that would help consumers more easily switch financial institutions to get better services and rates.

Things to Do this Friday, Sept. 5

Karaoke Friday at the Riverview American Legion Post 148

When: 7 p.m. Where: 7240 U.S. 301, Riverview Cost: Free

NWA Power Tapings

When: 7 p.m. Where: WEDU PBS Studio Cost: From $19 a ticket More info

First Fridays: Evening of fun, freebies and festivities

When: 6 p.m. Where: 519 West Cass Street, Tampa Cost: Free



