BBB warns about scams targeting online gaming and gambling

TAMPA, Fla. — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about online fraudulent gambling and gaming sites. Between 2022 and mid-2025, the BBB received nearly 200 scam reports and over 10,000 business complaints.

Bryan Oglesby with the BBB said some complaints showed a pattern of unclear terms and consumer misunderstandings, while others involved theft.

“Online gambling has become legal amongst many states and that’s a recent trend that’s been happening so scammers are seeing this opportunity to create fake website websites, post online gambling website, and entice consumers to come online and think that they’re gambling,” said Bryan Oglesby with the Better Business Bureau.

Olgesby encourages people to look for the following red flags:



Big promises around payouts

Tempting ads without details

Overseas business locations

Sweepstakes-style games

Payment through cryptocurrency

Typos in names

The Better Business Bureau has taken complaints from consumers across Florida, including in Fort Myers, Vero Beach, and St. Petersburg.

Kathy Moore said she lost $5,000. She downloaded an app which looked like the Hard Rock Casino app, but it was not the casino’s legitimate app.

“I had this little icon that said Hard Rock and when I clicked on it, it took me to this other site,” said Moore.

Moore said it appeared she hit a $15,000 jackpot, but never saw any money.

“I went in to try to collect my winnings and after many emails and everything, I just knew that I had been scammed,” said Moore.

In Florida, online sports betting is only legal through the Hard Rock Bet App. Games like poker and slots online are not legal.

Moore said she was not aware of Florida’s laws.

“They said they were an online casino that paid cash, but when I won, they wouldn’t pay me,” said Moore.

BBB's tips: How can I avoid issues with gambling or gaming companies?



Read your state and provincial laws. There are many different laws for online gambling, depending on where you live. Make sure you understand your local laws before engaging with any gambling establishment or casino.

There are many different laws for online gambling, depending on where you live. Make sure you understand your local laws before engaging with any gambling establishment or casino. Check for proper licensure. Even if your state allows gambling, it may have a limited list of allowed websites. After checking whether you are legally allowed to gamble, check with your state’s gaming regulatory agency to see who is licensed.

Even if your state allows gambling, it may have a limited list of allowed websites. After checking whether you are legally allowed to gamble, check with your state’s gaming regulatory agency to see who is licensed. Read the fine print. The reality of how winning and withdrawal works may be different than your first impression on a website. Check out the details of a specific service and fully understand how they work before sending them any money.

The reality of how winning and withdrawal works may be different than your first impression on a website. Check out the details of a specific service and fully understand how they work before sending them any money. Even legitimate websites may freeze winnings. There are many reasons why a casino or sportsbook might freeze winnings, even if the money is rightfully yours. Understand the rules of a website and what might cause freezes to happen. Know what actions to take if your account is frozen.

