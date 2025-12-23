10 best Tampa Bay 28 I-Team stories of 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout the year, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team has brought you countless investigative pieces. From homeowners feuding with HOAs to a beekeeper fighting to get his beehives back, and drivers appealing school speed zone camera fines to a woman securing proof of U.S. citizenship after 60 years.

Here are 10 of the top I-Team stories from 2025, highlighted below:

Woman claims she was told to fix community fence damaged by Hurricane Milton by Susan El Khoury

A woman claims she was told to pay for damages caused by Hurricane Milton to a fence that doesn't belong to her and surrounds a community park.

'There’s no point in fighting!' Drivers who appeal school speed zone camera fines almost guaranteed to lose by Katie LaGrone

Drivers who try to appeal a fine from new school speed zone cameras are almost guaranteed to lose. Katie LaGrone explains why the law is making it almost impossible for drivers to win.

Florida man arrested for having 3 wives in 3 different counties by Adam Walser

A Florida man managed to marry three different women he met on dating sites in three different Florida counties.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property by Adam Walser

Neighbor blames a misunderstanding over property lines for asking someone to remove active hives filled with bees and honey worth thousands of dollars.

HOA violations involving woman's brown grass led to her being arrested and jailed for 7 days by Adam Walser

Her HOA cited Irena Green for having brown grass, dents in her garage, a dirty mailbox, and a cargo van. A judge gave her 30 days to rectify the situation.

The steady red and blue lights are meant to increase awareness that law enforcement is there, and unlike flashing emergency lights, drivers don't have to slow down or get out of the way.

Florida woman says she can't flush toilet paper in her new construction home by Adam Walser

A Florida homeowner says she can't flush toilet paper because it causes her pipes to clog. She believes it's a warranty issue, but the builder says their plumbing contractor isn't to blame.

Florida woman finally secures proof of U.S. citizenship 60 years after arriving in the U.S. by Katie LaGrone

Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone is following through on a Florida woman’s citizenship battle, sixty years in the making!

More patients are being hit with surprise fees that you typically don’t see unless you end up in the hospital. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains why these charges are showing up.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints by Adam Walser

We’ve received a strong reaction to the story of Irena Green. The I-Team reported she spent a week in jail over what started out as an HOA complaint about her lawn.

