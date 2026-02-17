SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shooting after four people were killed at a home in Sarasota County.

The shooting happened on Feb. 10 in the Amberlea subdivision.

Teenage son remembers mother who was one of four victims killed at Sarasota County home

Olga Greinert would have turned 50-years-old this week.

Her family said she was planning her birthday, but now they're planning her funeral.

Eldar Greinert, Olga's youngest child, recalls the moments deputies broke the news of her death.

"Pure shock. I was devastated, obviously, I couldn't believe it," said Eldar Greinert, Olga's son.

"Shattered, heartbroken. I just don't know how to describe that moment."

Eldar said he moved with his mother to the United States from Ukraine so he could attend a tennis academy in Sarasota. He hopes to play professionally one day.

He said his mother worked tirelessly to provide for her family.

"The best mom I could ever ask for, you know, she was always busy working. She was super loving and as a tennis player, there's ups and downs. She was always there by my side, always supporting me," said Eldar.

Sarasota County deputies said Russell Kot shot and killed Larisa Blyudaya and her son in Fort Lauderdale and then traveled to Sarasota to kill three of her family members.

Deputies said Greinert was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Eldar said his mother was good friend's with the family who was killed in Sarasota.

She started as their housekeeper.

"In the beginning, she would clean for them, and then they became very good friends. She was good family friend. She worked at the clinic of the husband's," said Eldar.

Olga leaves behind three children and one grandchild.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for her funeral expenses and to support the family she leaves behind.

"Life is unexpected," said Eldar.

"I probably wish I said I love her more times to her, you know, maybe spend more time with her because you never know when you can lose someone," he said.

Eldar said his mother was loving, kind, hardworking and an excellent cook.

"Mom loved to cook food. She made amazing food. Loved to bake cakes," he said.

Eldar said tennis has become an outlet for his grief.

"Tennis has been my whole life and it still helps me to this day because I didn't play for a week or something. Today was my first day back and it feels good. It gets my head out of things," said Eldar.

"I think she brought a positive impact on this world. She was a woman trying to provide for her children and do the best she could. She was a loving mother. She was just awesome. She was the best, I love her so much."



