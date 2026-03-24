Couple faces a nearly $39,000 lien, could lose home after hiring Mister Window

TAMPA, Fla. — A Clearwater couple is at risk of losing their home after hiring a window company they say never finished the job and didn’t pay their supplier.

For months, Tampa Bay 28 I-Team reporter Susan El Khoury has been reporting on Mister Window, uncovering lawsuits accusing the company of owing customers and other businesses more than $1.5 million.

Andrea Atherton and Mike Gonoub said they saw that reporting and reached out because they need help.

Recently, the couple purchased what they call their dream home in Clearwater, but said the condo needed some upgrades.

"It’s Florida, and there are hurricanes, so we wanted to protect this investment by getting the best possible doors and windows," Gonoub said.

Last year, the couple hired Mister Window to install new sliding glass doors and windows.

"This was supposed to be our retirement Shangri-la, and to find out that all we tried to do is get windows done and we’re being sued because of who we chose to be our contractor," Gonoub said.

The couple said all three doors initially failed inspection for small things. They said Mister Window fixed the issues and passed inspection, but left one thing unfinished: putting on the caps and covers. It is a critical step that helps seal the doors, and without it, the outdoors can come inside.

"They have to take all the doors off, lay these things down, cut out pieces, put in foam, not an easy fix," Atherton said.

Atherton said Mister Window set a date in January to finish the job, but they never showed up.

"I called every number I had for Mister Window and every number was dead," Atherton said.

The couple tried to hire another company to finish the work, but said no one wanted to touch an already inspected job that another company had done.

"Our neighbor sent us your first report, the video of your first report, and we were horrified," Gonoub said.

For months, Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury has been talking to customers who claim Mister Window took deposits from them but never did any work. A few weeks ago, a company lawyer told the I-Team that Mister Window is filing for bankruptcy, and the company did nothing criminal.

Atherton and Gonoub said their project is unfinished, but now a supplier who worked with Mister Window has a lien on their home.

"There was a FedEx envelope under our door, and it was a lien," Gonoub said.

"A total value of $38,926.68," Atherton added.

The couple used a 12-month no-payment financing option provided by Mister Window to fund their project. They say the financing company started the clock, and they want to know what Mister Window did with the money.

"It makes me feel like I did something wrong, like I broke some sort of law,” Gonoub said. “I’m a consumer, I’m a consumer who needed new windows, that’s all I am."

For months, Tampa Bay 28 has been trying to reach Mister Window and CEO Michael Cvetetic, but they chose not to be interviewed.

Last month, the I-Team discovered a lawsuit naming Michael Cvetetic’s wife, Jenna Cvetetic, and a new business, Cool Life Coatings Inc. The suit claims Jenna Cvetetic helped open that company late last year "in coordination" to "abandon Mister Window’s business" to the detriment of its "customers and creditors."

"They can just walk away, declare bankruptcy, and move on,” Atherton said. “What about us? We have not heard from them, we’ve received nothing from Mister Window apologizing, saying they’re going to take care of anything, where are they?"

Atherton and Gonoub say they are working with the finance company to hopefully clear up the lien.

At last check, Mister Window has not formally filed for bankruptcy.

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to the Attorney General’s office to see if they are investigating, but has not heard back yet.



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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.

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. Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.