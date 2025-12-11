Homeowner claims hurricane protection company failed to deliver doors and windows, now is threatening lien

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a project to protect her home from hurricanes has a homeowner saying she's out thousands of dollars with nothing to show for it. Now she claims the company is threatening to put a lien on her house.

"If you don't do what you're say you're going to do I want my money back," said Adria Bernstein.

As an artist, Adria Bernstein wants to protect her work, but the windows in her Pinellas County home studio have a different idea.

“There was a lot of rain that came through," she said. "You kind of get on edge every time there’s a storm coming.”

She's afraid this part of her home can't hold up to another hurricane, so she decided to upgrade to 10 hurricane-grade windows and two doors. Bernstein hired the Palmetto-based company Mister Window.

"I want them to be safe," she said. "If it gets destroyed what do I have to produce art?"

Months later, Bernstein paid a deposit but has nothing to show for it.

"Where's my doors and windows?" Bernstein said. "I don't deserve this, nobody does."

When asked how much she has paid so far, Bernstein said almost $12,000.

"I'm not made of money," she said.

Bernstein said she became concerned when she hadn't heard from the company, so she reached out for an update.

"They said oh we have an ASAP delivery for you, we're going to get these windows and doors to you immediately. Really when? So I gave them 10 days and nothing," Bernstein said.

Emails she provided from the company show they offered an install date in December, but when Bernstein asked for invoices showing her doors and windows were ordered, she never got them.

"If you don't do what you're say you're going to do I want my money back because I don't have faith," Bernstein said.

Time isn't on her side. Bernstein applied for and received approval for a state grant to replace the doors and windows through the My Safe Florida Home program. Under the program rules, Bernstein has a year to make upgrades, and then the state will reimburse her. Bernstein said she took out a loan, banking on the grant money.

"I have to start paying for the finance company, you start getting bills," Bernstein said.

On top of that, she said she found Mister Window on the state's list of vetted contractors for the grant program.

"I've never had to face anything like this, and that's why we called you to get a little help," Bernstein said.

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury called Mister Window and spoke with a manager who wouldn't agree to an interview. He said he wanted to settle with Bernstein. He also said he'd send the invoice showing the doors and windows for Bernstein's house were ordered.

After weeks of waiting with no word, Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury stopped by the main office. The same manager said he's planning to settle with Bernstein and provided a spreadsheet as proof of the order. The spreadsheet shows Bernstein's name, but it doesn't show what was ordered.

"Red flags go up, at that point you know you may have a problem," said attorney Charles Gallagher, who is working with Bernstein.

Gallagher points to the state's vetted list. Contractors can get on it if they prove insurance coverage, Florida licensing, passed background checks, and a good reputation in the state.

"I think you have some level of confidence and you feel safe with that," Gallagher said. "Maybe the financial health of that contractor should be more scrutinized to be on that list."

When Susan Solves It looked into Mister Windows, we found court records showing the company was sued by a vendor last year and ordered to pay back more than $136,000 in unpaid invoices. Currently, the company is being sued by American Express, accused of racking up more than $71,000 in debt.

"They've kind of dug their own hole with me," Bernstein said.

Bernstein is still hoping for a resolution. Before she talked to Susan Solves It, she said Mister Window sent her an email saying she's responsible for 90 percent of the contract amount and if she refuses installation, they'll put a lien on her property. But in the next sentence they offered a refund minus a $3,500 penalty.

"All I'm asking for is just give me my money back," Bernstein said.

The state used to require people to use contractors off their vetted list but changed that last year. The program website also includes a disclaimer saying they're not responsible for any work done by one of the contractors.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the state to ask about its vetting criteria and will keep following up to see if they make any changes.



