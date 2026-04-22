First lawsuit filed against driver in fatal Ybor City crash

TAMPA, Fla. — The first lawsuit against the driver in last year's fatal Ybor City crash has been filed.

A pedestrian has sued Silas Sampson for auto negligence.

The 22-year-old is facing dozens of charges, accused of killing four people and injuring numerous others in the November 8 crash outside of Bradley's on 7th.

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Alanna Leatherman, who lives in Pinellas County, was a pedestrian in Ybor the night of the crash.

The suit, filed on April 15, states, as a result of Sampson's negligence, Leatherman, "... has suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings and loss of ability to earn money."

Leatherman is demanding judgment in excess of $50,000.

Court documents state the damages total more than $26,000 to date and will increase as treatment continues.

There are 23 other victims and five Florida Highway Patrol employees listed in the court records as "people who have information regarding the incident".

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The law firm representing Leatherman, Cope, Zebro & Crawford, P.L., told the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team that they do not comment on pending litigation.

READ MORE: Ybor vehicular homicide suspect to remain in jail

Sampson remains in custody without bond as he awaits trial.

I-Team Reporter Kylie McGivern has reported on the fatal Ybor City crash since the very beginning. If you have something you'd like for her to look into, please reach out.



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Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.

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. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.