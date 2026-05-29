Tampa Bay 28 wins two 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Tampa Bay 28 (WFTS) has won 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the large-market television categories of "Continuing Coverage" and "News Documentary."

The men and women stationed at MacDill Air Force Base turned to the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team to reveal why many of them fear for the safety of their own families due to mold. The consistent following-through earned the station an award for "Continuing Coverage."



WATCH: Congressman meets with defense secretary after I-Team reveals MacDill mold concerns

Congressman meets with defense secretary after I-Team reveals MacDill mold concerns

In our Patient No More special that won for "News Documentary," the I-Team introduces the community to a group of women battling breast cancer and their insurance companies; doctors who are fed up with dealing with the insurance issues; we learn about the games insurance companies play with coverage; and more.

WATCH: Florida doctor's fight breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

The RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Awards have been issued since 1971. Award recipients “demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism,” according to the organization.