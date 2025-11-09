TIMELINE: Speeding car crashes into Ybor City bar

YBOR CITY, Fla. — A timeline of events that happened on Saturday's deadly crash in Ybor City.
- 12:40 a.m. TPD Air Service monitor a car driving recklessly.
- 12:45 a.m. TPD and FHP located the vehicle around Palm Avenue and Nebraska Avenue, tried to stop them with an unsuccessful PIT maneuver. FHP disengages the driver as the driver approached 7th Avenue.
WATCH: Tampa Police releases helicopter footage and CCTV
- 12:47 a.m. Car crashes into pedestrians outside of Bradely's on 7th
- 4:15 a.m. Tampa Police Department gives news conference on crash announcing 4 people were killed, and several others injured
'A SENSELESS TRAGEDY' | Tampa PD press conference after car crash kills 4, injures 11
- 5:15 a.m. Tampa Police release press release and suspects name as 22-year old Silas Sampson. Chief Bercaw released the following statement: “What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted. Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”
- 9 a.m. St. Pete Pride announces vigil planned for Saturday evening
- 10:01 a.m. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor provides statement
- 2:23 p.m. Tampa Police release aviation video of the pursuit, which shows FHP troopers slow entering into YBOR City, approximately 3 blocks before moment of impact at Bradley's on 7th. Tampa police also increased the number of victims from 15 to 17.
- 5:04 p.m. FHP releases statement, confirms suspect was armed. " The Florida Highway Patrol mourns the lives taken by this armed fleeing felon. State Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are on the front lines of the battle against reckless, racing, and impaired drivers that terrorize our communities. We will give no quarter to those who terrorize our roadways and communities. State Troopers will continue to put themselves in personal harm and danger to apprehend those who put our residents and visitors at risk of injury or death.
