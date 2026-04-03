FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage is voicing concerns over a proposal to create a new path forward to keep law-abiding illegal immigrants from being deported.

"I would like to believe that right now, there are pathways for people to come here legally,” Bage said recently.

WATCH: Fla. police chief voices concerns over a proposed idea to stop deportations for law-abiding illegal immigrants

Fla. police chief voices concerns over a proposed idea to stop deportations for law-abiding illegal immigrants

Bage, who is also the president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, spoke publicly for the first time since Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd proposed ending mass deportations for immigrants who are in the country illegally but have not committed any crimes.

Judd, a staunch Republican and supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, made the remarks last month during a Florida Immigration Enforcement Council meeting. Judd chairs the council.

"There are those here who are working hard, they have their kids in college or are in school, they’re going to church on Sunday, they’re not violating the law, and they are living the American dream and are being very productive," Judd said. “I think there’s a path for the good folks with good intention for the right reason,” he said.

The idea swiftly drew support from other law enforcement members on the council, who agreed with the proposal. However, Bage did not weigh in during the meeting.

During a recent interview, investigative reporter Katie LaGrone asked Bage if his silence was intentional.

"I mean, maybe a little bit, I wanted to really hear what the whole proposal is, I'd rather see more of a detailed proposal from it," Bage said.

Bage served in the U.S. Navy and spent a year working for the U.S. Border Patrol before entering local policing. He said his biggest concern is how a new path toward citizenship could contradict existing law.

"My concern would be, how does it interact with existing law, and is it something that we can do at the executive level, or is it something that is going to take legislative action to make that change?" Bage said. Since immigration is a federal issue, any changes to immigration laws would need Congressional approval.

Judd said any proposal toward citizenship would not be a free pass. Eligible immigrants would still be subject to fines for being in the country illegally and would need to abide by other rules, including job and language requirements.

LaGrone asked Bage if he could be comfortable with those types of guardrails.

"Possibly, but like I said, again, I sit here as a chief of police, and really my job is the execution of the laws that have been passed," Bage said.

"We have to be careful that we do not erode the rule of law, and yes, there is discretion in policing, but we got to make sure we balance our discretion with the rule of law," he said.

The council agreed to draft a letter to Congress that they would discuss at their next meeting.



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. Katie LaGrone focuses on making sure Florida’s laws actually work and her investigations have gotten results. If you know of a policy or law that’s not working how it’s intended, send Katie a message below.