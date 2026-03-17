Sheriff Grady Judd clarifies stance on illegal immigration, deportation

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to address the comments made during a meeting regarding immigration enforcement.

On Monday, Sheriff Judd attended the State Immigration Enforcement Council meeting on March 16, where he voiced support for some form of amnesty for illegal immigrants who have not committed crimes.

Sheriff Grady Judd Immigration Enforcement meeting

“There are those here that are working hard — they have their kids in college or in school — they go to church on Sunday. They’re not violating the law. And they are living the American Dream and are being very productive in doing good in this country,” said Judd.

Today, he spoke at the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.

"We, in fact, support the mass deportation of illegal aliens," Sheriff Judd said during the press conference. "If you're here illegally and you take that risk to be here illegally, then you're going to be deported."

Sheriff Judd clarified that the nature of his comments was to provide information and ideas during the council meeting. He said that law enforcement works in cooperation with ICE.

The sheriff is calling for what he describes as a "path forward" for those who are only here illegally but have not committed any other crimes. Sheriff Judd made it clear he supports deporting those who have committed crimes.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills is covering this developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.