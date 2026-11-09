I-Team: Feds open a criminal investigation as MacDill AFB housing contractor fails performance reviews

TAMPA, Fla. — Our I-Team has learned the contractor overseeing housing at MacDill Air Force Base failed its last seven quarterly performance reviews.

Two Members of Congress confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway, looking into whether work orders to address mold concerns were falsified.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor and Congressman Gus Bilkirakis are joined in a bi-partisan effort after seeing reports from Tampa Bay 28 Investigative Reporter Kylie McGivern. We showed them exclusive video our I-Team shot of the conditions inside MacDill base housing and spoke with military families who say those conditions have taken a toll on their health.

I-TEAM SERIES | Investigating MacDill Mold

We spoke with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary Pletcher who was among about 100 attending a town hall on October 15 on MacDill Air Force Base. Our I-Team requested access but was not allowed on base for the meeting. Pletcher was one of 10 people who called on military leadership, members of Congress and the housing contractor to address concerns of mold in base housing.

Zachary Pletcher Zachary Pletcher, on MacDill Air Force Base

At the town hall meeting, Pletcher described how his health has deteriorated.

“You may be wondering why I’m shaking. You may wonder why my voice is this way. You probably think I’m nervous,” Pletcher recalled telling the room. “I’m not nervous at all. This is what it’s done to me.”

MacDill Air Force Base mold concerns persist, with service member telling I-Team he must retire early

The I-Team first introduced viewers to Pletcher in September. At the time, he described tremors, weakness and neurological problems that he said worsened while his family lived in base housing.

“If I hold my arm, I’ve got massive tremors,” Pletcher said. “I have what they call ‘neurological function disorder’ … and the weakness and the tremors got greater and my body got weaker as we stayed in the house.”

Pletcher moved into a trailer nearly a year ago, after he said mold was discovered in his base housing. He previously told the I-Team his health problems could force him to retire from the Air Force much sooner than he expected.

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At the town hall, Pletcher joined other military families who are suing The Michaels Organization, the company that runs Harbor Bay at MacDill.

The Office of Congressman Gus Bilirakis A town hall was held on MacDill Air Force Base on Oct. 15, 2026, to address concerns about mold in base housing.

Lawmakers demand answers from housing contractor

Republican U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis renewed his push for answers after the I-Team showed him video we shot inside base housing.

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Rep. Bilirakis asked for the town hall so families could get answers directly from those responsible for housing.

But afterward, he told us those answers from the Michaels Organization were “not satisfactory.”

“They’re just doing enough and they’re worried about the bottom line financially, and that’s unacceptable as far as I’m concerned,” Bilirakis said.

Congressman Bilirakis said lawmakers received a briefing that addressed The Michaels Organization’s performance improvement plan.

Office of Congressman Gus Bilirakis Congressman Gus Bilirakis and Congresswoman Kathy Castor are briefed ahead of a town hall on MacDill Air Force Base to address concerns of mold.

“They’ve failed for seven quarters in a row,” Bilirakis said. “That’s enough. I mean, they’ve had the opportunity.”

MacDill Air Force Base housing contractor placed on performance improvement plan amid mold concerns

According to information provided by Bilirakis’ office, as of October 15, there were approximately 450 open work orders in base housing.

The average time to close those work orders was 217 days.

The information also revealed 38 work orders categorized as emergency/urgent, which should be addressed within 72 hours, had remained pending for more than 90 days.

'Worst of the worst': U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor calls for end to contract with MacDill's base housing provider

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, whose district includes MacDill Air Force Base, attended the same briefing and said she was disturbed by what she heard.

“They had three representatives that met with us in advance before we sat down with the families, and it was an outrageous display of inaction,” Castor said. “Just the inability to answer basic questions that I had were, ‘What’s your top priority? How are you going to implement it?’ Pretty much silence.”

Representative Castor said the housing problems are particularly concerning given the demands already placed on military families.

“We’re at war. And the tempo has been very high for the MacDill service members and families since the early part of the year, and this is the last thing they need,” she said.

Lawmakers say criminal investigation is underway

Castor said lawmakers also learned of an investigation into allegations involving work orders.

“The other new information was that this company may be falsifying work orders,” Castor said of The Michaels Organization. “This was new to me. The fact that they're being looked at for criminal violations of fraudulent work orders."

Castor said an investigation has been launched by the Department of Defense and the Air Force "to see if that is true.”

Bilirakis and Castor said they plan to explore legislative action following the town hall.

“What we’re going to do is get together and draft some legislation with teeth,” Bilirakis said.

“We need an enforcement mechanism,” he added. “And I see that it lacks that under the contract.”

Bilirakis said he believes stronger measures could ultimately include replacing the housing contractor.

“In my opinion, they’ve breached the contract. So they should be replaced," Bilirakis said.

Castor and Bilirakis also plan to meet individually with military families and say housing allowances should be increased so families have more options for where they live.

"We can't take care of our heroes? That's a real problem. And Harbor Bay is the issue. There's no question. Again, we've given them opportunities," Bilirakis said. “We owe this to our service members. To make sure to provide a safe environment for their families."

The I-Team reached out to the Michaels Organization for on comment on allegations of falsifying work orders and it's failed performance reviews. They did not address those issues. In a statement, the housing contractor said, year-to-date in 2026, the Michaels Organization has invested $9 million into improvements at Harbor Bay at MacDill. The I-Team has requested documents to see how that money was spent.

The Michaels Organization/Harbor Bay at MacDill

“Our priority has always been and continues to be the safety and well-being of our residents, staff, and entire Harbor Bay community, and we take their concerns very seriously. We continue to invest significant resources into our homes with a focus on customer service and quality control, and to work closely with the U.S. Air Force and Base Command to further strengthen how we communicate with residents and maintain our communities.”

"Since 2019, Harbor Bay has invested more than $35 million into MacDill housing from non-taxpayer sources."

"Harbor Bay furthered its investment in 2026, year-to-date investing more than $9 million from non-taxpayer sources."

MacDill Air Force Base

6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

“The October 15 Housing Town Hall gave residents an opportunity to share concerns directly with wing leadership, housing officials, and congressional representatives. The 6th Air Refueling Wing remains committed to ensuring residents understand available support and escalation resources.

For residents involved in housing litigation, communications concerning the matter under litigation should be coordinated through the resident’s counsel. For matters outside the scope of litigation, the Military Housing Office and Resident Advocate remain available to provide authorized support through normal channels. We do not comment on individual resident matters or pending litigation."

Air Force Civil Engineer Center

Statement provided to Congresswoman Kathy Castor's Office and shared with the I-Team

"Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) became aware of concerns in July 2025 and is addressing them through its established oversight processes, but in order to respect the investigative process and maintain confidentiality, we cannot provide further comment at this time."

Tampa Bay 28 Investigative Reporter Kylie McGivern spent six months uncovering an ongoing mold crisis in base housing at MacDill Air Force Base. Sick families broke their silence and members of Congress from both parties have demanded action from the company that manages base housing. Tampa Bay 28 will continue following through until the active service members — and their families — get the answers and action they deserve.



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Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.

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. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.